Grandmother to carry daughter's child for 2nd time

ABC News ) -- A woman will be carrying her daughter's baby for the second time in two years.

Megan Barker, 49, of Chico, California, will carry her second grandchild after an embryo created by her daughter, Maddie Coleman, 25, and son-in-law, Tyler Coleman, is transferred into her body this January.

In 2006 at the age of 14, Maddie Coleman was diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Hauser-Kuster syndrome (MRKH)-- a disorder that affects the reproductive system.

Because of her MRKH diagnosis, Maddie Coleman's uterus did not fully develop when she was born, she said.

In March of 2016, after Maddie Coleman and her husband were married, the couple decided they wanted children and doctors were able to retrieve eggs from Coleman. Because of high costs associated with the IVF process and for surrogacy, Barker offered to carry her daughter's child.

Barker underwent IVF in March 2016 and on Oct. 22, 2016, gave birth to her grandson, Gus Wyatt Coleman, now 1.

"It was an overwhelming feeling," Maddie Coleman wrote to ABC News in an email. "I had an instant bond with him. We were so in love!"

Now, Barker will carry Maddie Coleman's second child so that Gus will have a sibling.

“In vitro fertilization (IVF) has enabled us to help create thousands of families over our 25 years and some circumstances are more memorable than others," Dr. Michael J. Murray, medical director of Northern California Fertility Medical Center, told ABC News in a statement. "Obviously, Maddie and Megan have such a special success story that makes working with their entire family such a pleasure for us.”

Barker told ABC affiliate KRCR-TV that she is confident that she'll successfully carry the baby to full term despite her age.

"It's not a concern to me," Barker told the station. "I've already done it once and the pregnancy was fantastic. I felt good."

She went on, "And because I'm able to do it, I'm happy that I'm able to do it."

Murray, who worked with both women said, “Women in their late 40s, or even at 50 years old, usually do well with pregnancy as long as they are healthy before the pregnancy begins. Of course, delivering at 50 years old is rare, but Megan will not be setting any records and she has a great track record.”

Maddie Coleman said she and her husband are excited to grow their family. She hopes her story raises awareness for other women who are affected by MRKH as well as issues with infertility.

