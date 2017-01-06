Good or bad move? France bans spanking of children

Photo: CBS News

Spanking of children has long been a passionate debate in America. Should parents do it?

While that question remains in the U.S., countries in Europe are banning the practice of spanking, smacking and corporal punishment of kids.

France is the latest to ban it, joining 51 other nations.

The “equality and citizenship” bill makes illegal “all cruel degrading or humiliating treatment, including any recourse to corporal violence,” as reported by The Telegraph.

According to the American Psychological Association, a growing body of research shows spanking and other physical forms of discipline can pose a risk to children.

“The studies have shown that hitting actually hurts their self-esteem, makes them ashamed, embarrassed,” said Dr. Stacey Scheckner, a licensed clinical psychologist in Tampa.

“Do you parent out of love or do you parent out of fear? That’s the choices.”

