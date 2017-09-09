'Functional hot mess' mom shares hilarious video hiding from other moms at bus stop

Nicole Walters (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

ABC News ) -- One mother of three is giving other moms some comfort by admitting she's not perfect -- just like them.

Nicole Walters, of Ellicott City, Maryland, calls herself a "functional hot mess" mom in a video that's gone viral on Facebook with more than 279,000 views by Saturday.

"I don't know about everybody else but I'm not faking the funk. I've not showered yet...because real life!" she continues in the hilarious video. "Don't judge me!"

Walters, 32, told ABC News she created the video Thursday while hiding out from other moms at the bus stop on her 6-year-old's second day of kindergarten.



The entrepreneur and her husband of 10 years Josh adopted three children -- now aged 6, 15 and 18 -- four years ago.

"I'm new to this," she admitted of parenting. "On the first day, I went out there and I just wasn't ready. I didn't have a bra on; I had a bonnet on. I wasn't ready to engage people on the level they were ready to engage with me."

Walters said being out on the bus stop felt like being in the "mom Olympics."

Although she didn't expect her latest video to go viral, Walters said she hopes it inspires other parents to give themselves a break.

"I really, really admire these moms out here who make it look easy, but I also recognize I'm not that mom," she said. "It's important to have fun with parenting because you're in it for the long haul."

