Free fishing days happening in Ky., Ind. this weekend

Silhouettes of father and son (13-14) standing in boat fishing (Photo: David De Lossy, (c) David De Lossy)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Now is the time to grab your fishing pole and take part in Free Fishing Days this weekend in Kentucky and Indiana.

Residents and non-residents in Kentucky can participate in in this event without paying for a fishing license or trout stamp on June 3 and 4.

Here are places to fish in Kentucky.

Residents in Indiana do not need a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp to fish in the state’s public waters on June 3 and 4 as well.

Here are places to fish in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says there are lots of fishing events set for public fishing areas in Indiana this weekend. There is the Kid's Fishing Derby at Patoka Lake in Southern Indiana.

If you would like to continue fishing after this weekend you can purchase a fishing license or stamp in Kentucky or Indiana.

© 2017 WHAS-TV