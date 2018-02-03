This Ky. gas station makes some of the best sausage in the country

(Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

Bardstown, Ky. (WHAS11) – We’ve been taught to be wary of gas station food, but the 150 Quick Stop in Bardstown has that assumption spinning.

The 150 Quick Stop sells some of the best sausage in the country, Jake’s Fresh Country Sausage. People drive miles for it, and they can’t stop raving about it online.

Can't go wrong with a 150 quick stop sausage biscuit 🔥 — Thomas Greenwell (@tcgreenwell32) October 27, 2017

Pit stop at 150 Quick Stop on route 150 in Bardstown for some Jake's Country Sausage. Best ever. — BigSteveCaudill (@BigSteveCaudill) July 5, 2017

Sausage and cheese biscuit from 150 quick stop #clutch — Allysa Johnston (@allysajohnston) November 30, 2012

Employees of the gas station report they sell about 600 sausage biscuits every morning. This popular treat isn't only found in Bardstown, though; Louisville Chef Newman Miller has used Jake’s Fresh Country Sausage in some of his dishes at Star Hill Provisions, a culinary addition to the Makers Mark campus in Loretto.

DINE AT STAR HILL PROVISIONS

While the recipe for Jake’s Fresh Country Sausage is top secret, locals have been guessing at it for years. Legend has it the owners won the recipe from a butcher in a card game.

READ MORE: Affordable Adventures: Bardstown

READ MORE: Valentine's Day VIP Bardstown Bourbon Giveaway

(Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

© 2018 WHAS-TV