Taco Bell Nacho Fries to debut for $1

Photo: Getty Images.

(IndyStar) Taco Bell has a new item coming to the $1 menu this January.

The Mexican food chain is venturing into the business of french fries and will debut their Nacho Fries on Jan. 25.

The new concoction features french fries sprinkled with Mexican seasoning and a side of warm nacho cheese.

Taco Bell recently announced a revamped $1 menu that plans to introduce 20 $1 items on menus nationwide and in tests markets. The chain will also feature 20 mainstay items for $1.

The decision on Nacho Fries came after they tested well in West Virginia and Bakersfield, Calif. markets last spring, according to the release.

Customers will have the option to upgrade their Nacho Fries by ordering Supreme for $2.49 or Belle Grande for $3.49, topped with add-ons such as beef, nacho cheese and pico de gallo and sour cream.

Nacho Fries will also be offered in a $5 box along with a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and a medium drink.

IndyStar.com