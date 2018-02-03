Super Bowl appetizer: Loaded white queso and sausage dip

Here is the finished product. It's creamy, chunky and very hearty.

Who doesn't love a good dip during a party, particularly a Super Bowl party. This dip has been a staple in my family for years and I wanted to share this goodness.

Ingredients

2 lbs. of cooked ground sausage

2 cups of Kroger’s “Nice and Cheesy Queso Blanco” cubed

1 ½ cups of Monterrey jack cheese

4 blocks of cream cheese (you can also use lowfat as well)

4 cans of Rotel or your store brand diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 can of black beans

1 can of fiesta-style corn (optional)

½ teaspoon of black pepper

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of onion powder

1 jar of jalapenos

Directions

Cook sausage until it’s well done on medium heat. As sausage is cooking, add onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. When your sausage is browned, drain the excess oil and place sausage in the crockpot.

Browned sausage in the crockpot.

Drain juices from Rotel and add it along with the black beans (optional corn) with the sausage.

Step 2: Add Rotel and black beans to browned sausage.

Cut the Queso Blanco, Monterrey Jack and cream cheese blocks into cubes. Place cheeses into the crock pot and work it into the sausage/Rotel/beans mixture. Place your crock pot on the high setting for 2 hours or until cheese begins to melt. Stir occasionally.

Note: In an earlier version of this recipe, I added the cream cheese whole and added other cheeses later. Don't worry, it will still come out the same.

As the cheese begins to melt, drain the juices from jarred jalapenos and add them to dip.

In an earlier version of this recipe, I got fancy and added some mild cheddar. The taste was fantastic. Here you see the cheese beginning to break down and added jalapenos. Fresh jalapenos work also!

Place crock pot on low for another two hours or until cheeses completely melt.

Here is the finished product. It's creamy, chunky and very hearty.

You can also add a tablespoon of taco seasoning to give this dip an extra kick. If you love a meatier queso, you can switch it up by adding ground beef or steak. If you really want to get fancy, sautee tri-color peppers and onions (in olive oil and a tablespoon of taco seasoning) and layer with this queso for some extra goodness.

© 2018 WHAS-TV