Starbucks unveils first new core espresso in more than 40 years

This morning as you pick up a latte at your local Starbucks, you have a new choice to make.

Starting on January 9, Starbucks customers in the United States will be able to customize not only their milk and flavors but also the espresso that goes into their beverages.

Say hello to Starbucks Blonde Espresso.

Photo: FTP Edelman

For the first time in over 40 years, the coffee giant is introducing a new core espresso. According to the press release, it is described as “smooth and subtly sweet” and serves as a lighter version of the bold espresso that Starbucks fans are accustomed to.

“Our partners are so passionate about their craft and now they get to help our customers discover and personalize the foundation of the beverage,” said Kris Engskov, President of U.S. Retail for Starbucks.

When customers order a latte, cappuccino, flat white, Macchiato, or Americano, they have two espresso options: Starbucks Signature - the bold and rich classic - or Starbucks Blonde Espresso - a smooth and bright alternative.

Photo: FTP Edelman

Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast brings together beans from Latin America and East Africa, sourced through the company’s Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices — a comprehensive approach to sourcing that meets its social, economic, environmental, and quality standards. The beans are then roasted to the peak of their flavor to showcase the coffee’s balanced subtle sweetness.

So, what does Starbucks Blonde Espresso taste like?

“We broke a few of our own rules by taking a lighter approach to espresso, which created a bright taste with sweet citrus notes and a smooth body,” Andrew Linnemann, Vice President of Global Coffee explained.

“We are really proud of the roast and think customers are going to love experimenting with it.”

Starbucks Blonde Espresso is a permanent addition to their menu and is available today at the company’s 8,000+ national locations.



