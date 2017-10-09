People magazine says Kentucky's most popular restaurant is in Louisville

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2008 Getty Images)

Louisville is home to the most popular restaurant in Kentucky, according to People magazine.

People determined the most popular restaurant in every state and the District of Columbia, which it figured out by considering Zagat reviews, diner ratings and Google scores. The report says editors paid special attention to spots sourcing local ingredients and serving iconic or regionally inspired food.

The most popular restaurant in Kentucky? The Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. Now, you and I both know that the Brown Hotel isn't a restaurant; it's a hotel. But it's the hotel that invented the hot brown, and it serves the signature dish at both of its restaurants, J. Graham's Cafe and the English Grill.

