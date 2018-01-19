New restaurant promises flair, flavor in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A new restaurant is opening in Louisville. That may not seem significant as the Derby City is very much a foodie town, but this spot represents something extra special. Daddy Rich's is now a reality thanks to several city initiatives to help aspiring entrepreneurs.

It’s located at 617 W. Oak Street in Old Louisville in the site of the former Seafood Lady restaurant.

Wings are certainly the specialty, but Daddy Rich's specializes in all things soul food. As the name and slogan suggest, it's rich in flavor and flair for the community.

It started last year in Chef Space, which is a kitchen incubator in the Russell neighborhood. Then, the city selected the team for a $10,000 Microbusiness loan. That money made it possible to open this brick and mortar store.

The owners said they appreciate every single step of this journey.

"That process alone is a journey. Without that journey, we wouldn't be here today because that journey created everything that built up for this moment. You can't really have too much success if you don't have people behind you. So having the city behind us and backing us in this position, it was a key asset,” co-owner Rodrick Martin said.

There are ten different wing flavors, and Martin said one especially will blow people away.

"I believe people are going to fall in love with the lemon pepper buffalo wings. That's the signature sauce. That's what everybody comes in and grabs. You can't beat them, best wings in the city,” Martin said.

Martin said his team is looking forward to becoming a city staple and promises much more than just amazing soul food.

"It's not just food. It's a vibe. I think when you come down here, you get more of the vibe that we're trying to create throughout this community. There's good food, good people, good staff, and good hospitality. We try to mix all of that in one big pot and just give out a big bunch of goodness to everybody,” Martin said.

Daddy Rich's is closed on Mondays, but open Tuesday through Sunday. Hours are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



