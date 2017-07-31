New mac and cheese restaurant will have some surprising dishes

Buffalo Chicken Mac will be on the menu at Mac's Dough House when it opens in September. (Credit: Mac's Dough House)

Everyone's favorite childhood dish will go to bold new places when Mac's Dough House opens soon.

Mac's Dough House is a new mac and cheese restaurant planned at 10509 Watterson Trail in Jeffersontown, in space that formerly was occupied by Johnny V's pizzeria.

It's being opened by Corey Sims and Tony Thomas, who are partners in nearby restaurant and arcade Recbar, and Jimbo Schaffer, a partner in Johnny V's and J-Town Beach volleyball court.

Sims told me Friday that the menu has all but been developed. Some of the mac and cheese dishes you'll find will include buffalo chicken or corn flake toppings or even lobster and crab. One spicy mac and cheese dish will have Sriracha and Flamin' Hot Cheetos — I'll have that one.

The macaroni dishes, which will range from about $10 to $12, will be the only pastas on the menu. Mac's also will have about 12 specialty pizzas.

When the new restaurant was announced in April, the partners were looking at a June opening. Now it's looking more like Sept. 1, Sims told me. A new exhaust system had to be installed in the kitchen. The group also decided to knock down a wall, essentially giving them the entire first floor of the building.

The restaurant will have seating for about 120, including about 20 seats at the bar. The bar was expanded as a part of the renovation project, Sims said, and it's expected to have 26 beers on tap.

The group leases the space from Lea Property Management LLC. Sims declined to say how much they invested.

Recbar opened in early 2016 on Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown, and Sims said it has been attracting good traffic since then.

“It has been great," he said. "Numbers have been higher than anticipated.”

He and Thomas weren't expecting to jump into another restaurant project so soon, but the opportunity came up when Johnny V's closed after a nearly 10-year run.

“We’re excited to be opening a second spot out in J-town,” Sims said. “We definitely think that this little area is kind of set for a bar and restaurant boom.”

David A. Mann covers these beats: Restaurants, beverage industry, manufacturing, distribution/logistics, unions.

Louisville Business First