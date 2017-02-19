Mayor, city officials to hold ribbon cutting for new Parkland eatery

Irma Dee's Soul Food in Parkland (Photo: Irma Dee's, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – City officials will be on hand for the grand opening for a new sit-down eatery in the heart of the Parkland neighborhood.

Mayor Greg Fischer will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony for Irma Dee’s, a soul food restaurant featuring family-style recipes.

Irma Dee’s offers a variety of dishes including meatloaf, country fried steak, salmon croquettes and more.

The ribbon cutting is expected to get underway at 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Irma Dee’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.





(© 2017 WHAS)