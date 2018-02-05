'Lady-friendly' Doritos?

Psssst. Excuse me lady inhaling those Doritos. Wouldn’t you rather have a more feminine snack?
Of course you would! Because you’re the fairer sex and don’t want your dainty fingers smeared with orange gook and your ears assaulted.
At least that was the logic behind the proposed women-focused crisp.
PepsiCo., which is the maker of Doritos, believes this and in an interview with Freakonomics Radio, its C.E.O. Indra Nooyi said the company was nearing the launch of a snack just for women.
The snack will be quieter and will not leave flavor residue on your fingers. Bonus: It fits snugly in your purse. Leave the Doritos to men, Nooyi told Freakonomics:
“As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little-broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom.
“Women I think would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little-broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”
Social media wasn’t having it.
Taking it to the next level
#FacePalm
Did you even ask a woman?
Oh snap. Or are they going to ‘pink tag’ it?
Doritos goes historic
#FirstWorldProblems
Proud chip dust scraper.
Is this real life?
All of life’s problems have been solved…
AllTheMoms.com
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs