Kroger to offer new prepared meal kits

Kroger 'Prep+Pared' meal kits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – These days if you’re in a hurry it seems having meals prepared without the hassle is the way to go.

You’ll see ads on the internet from outlets like Blue Apron, Freshly, Plated and others offering a subscription service for many of these planned meals.

Prices for these services can range from $50 for a two-person plan to more than $130 for a 4-day weekly plan.

Now, Cincinnati-based retailer, Kroger is getting in on the meal prep game with their “Prep+Pared” meal kits. They describe them as “fresh-made, chef-inspired, restaurant quality, easily prepared at home and affordable.”

Kroger says all of the ingredients are fresh, 100 percent prepped and measured – so they only have what’s needed to prepare the meal and there’s no waste.

Foodies have a choice of 8 different seasonal recipes including Chimichurri steak, Peruvian salmon, crispy fish tacos and chicken enchilada Rojas. Other seasonal options will be introduced at a later date.

They tell consumers cooking time for “Prep+Pared” meals average about 20 minutes or less.

Prices for the meals are about $14 to $20 and there’s no subscription.

Right now, the kits are only available in 6 Louisville-area stores with more being added soon.

Those who use Kroger’s ClickList service – the meals are also available through the online service.

Louisville area locations:

2440 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY40205

2219 Holiday Manor, Louisville, KY 40222

9440 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241

200 New Albany Plaza, New Albany, IN 47150

9151 US Hwy 42, Prospect, KY 40059

279 Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

