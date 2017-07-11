WHAS
Krispy Kreme celebrates 80 years with 80 cent dozen

KENS5.com Staff , KGW 6:35 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

Calling all doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme has the BOGO deal for you.

In honor of their 80th birthday on July 14, Krispy Kreme is celebrating in a big way.

On Friday, when customers purchase any dozen doughnuts they will be able to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents. Yeah, your read that right.

So be the hero of your office, or home, and head to Krispy Kreme Friday to help them celebrate this momentous occasion!

For more information on this deal or any others, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

Louisville-area locations (Confirmed):

3920 Seventh St. Road
Louisville, KY 40216-4193
Phone: (502) 448-7616

3000 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205-3020
Phone: (502) 451-4880

Jeffersontown Commons, 9569 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Phone: (502) 266-5143

Southern Indiana location (Confirmed):

1575 Veterans Pkwy
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Phone: (812) 288-7889

 

