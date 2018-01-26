How to get a dozen original Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1

(Photo: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New Year’s Resolutions may take a big blow this weekend.

Favorite national doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is offering a special coupon for customers to purchase a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The discount is limited to two dozen per customer.

The special coupon is valid on January 27 and 28 only and at participating locations. Krispy Kreme recently announced that they will offer a lemon-flavored glazed doughnut this spring after allowing fans to vote on the new flavor.

Click here to access the special coupon.





© 2018 WCNC.COM