Eight hamburgers to celebrate Louisville Burger Week

(Louisville Business First) - July 24-30 is Louisville Burger Week, during which several Louisville restaurants are offering $5 burger deals. We recently reached out to some participating restaurants to find out what they had in store for this promotion. You'll find pictures of these burger bargains in the attached slideshow.

The Kentucky Beef Council, a Lexington-based trade group that represents more than 38,000 beef farmers in Kentucky, is organizing this evIn addition to boosting the beef industry, the council wants to get people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville restaurants, according to a news release. Similar burger weeks are planned in Lexington and Cincinnati.

There's also a Burger Week Passport program. Those who get their passport — available at participating restaurants — stamped at at least three participating restaurants are eligible for a grand prize drawing, including a grill and a Louisville Slugger bat branded "Beef Ruth."

Kentucky has the largest beef cow herd east of the Mississippi River and the eighth largest nationally, according to the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture's beef cattle program webpage. The Bluegrass has about 1 million beef cows.

► Drake’s Paddock

► Drake’s St. Matthew’s

► Mellow Mushroom Highlands

► Mellow Mushroom St. Matthew’s

► HopCat

► Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers

► Stout Burgers & Beers

► Molly Malone's Highlands

► Molly Malone’s St Matthews

► Red Herring

► Sullivan’s Tap House

► Set at Theater Square

► Bourbon Raw

► Macaron Bar (It's a dessert burger.)nt.

