'Eat this, not that': How calories in Halloween candy stack up

This Halloween, candy will be abundant, but the sugar and calories are something you may not want your children to be consuming.

Jeremy Baker, KENS 3:57 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

When it comes to Halloween candy there aren’t many people who would turn it down. But when you reach into that bowl to take a piece, it definitely pays to know what you are putting in your mouth.

KENS 5 wanted to help you "eat this, not that" on Halloween.

We took a look at 52 Halloween candies and broke them all down based on how healthy they are when looking at grams of fat, calories and sugar.

For example, a fun size “3 Musketeers” checks in with 65 calories. “Sour Patch Kids” are a bit higher with half of a box being one serving, at 75 calories. At 80 calories, we find a fun size “Twix.” Sitting at the top are “Reese’s Minis” with more than 100 calories for just six small pieces.

if you are looking for a healthier alternative, try “Tootsie Rolls,' which only come in at 12 calories.

For the full list of candy calorie counts, click here.

