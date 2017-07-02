Dairy Queen offers BOGO 99 cent Blizzard treats

(Photo: Dairy Queen, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the weather heats up in Kentuckiana, Dairy Queen is offering a cool treat that will entice your taste buds.

The restaurant chain which dubbed themselves “Fan Food” says they’re going to offer their popular Blizzard for 99 cents when you buy one at regular price.

This comes on the heels of Dairy Queen announcing their two new Blizzard flavors “Frosted Fudge Brownie” and “Salted Caramel Blondie.”

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard Promotion begins on July 3 and runs through July 16.

Louisville and Southern Indiana locations are included.

BOGO $0.99 Blizzards at your local Dairy Queen 7/3-7/16!!

