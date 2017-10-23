Blue Bell introduces ‘Christmas Cookies' flavor ahead of holiday season

Blue Bell ice cream has released yet another flavor for ice cream lovers to enjoy, but this time with a touch of Christmas spirit.

With the holiday approaching, Blue Bell introduced its new ‘Christmas Cookies’ flavor on Monday. The flavor features sugar cookie flavored ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies with red sprinkles and green ice cream swirl, the company announced.

Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores beginning today! #bluebellicecream pic.twitter.com/vDIBO03uOz — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 23, 2017

