Bacon! Bacon! Bacon! Recipes to help celebration National Bacon Day

Ingredients

Cooking Spray

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans

1 and one-half teaspoons black pepper

12 slices thick-cut bacon



Cooking Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place a wire rack on sheet. Coat rack with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, pecans, and pepper. Rub sugar mixture over top of bacon slices. Place bacon on rack, sugar side up.

Bake for 22 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Sandra Lee. Used with permission. All rights reserved.

Recipe styled by Karen Pickus, chef/food stylist, "Good Morning America.”

Ingredients

8 slices bacon

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut in half lengthwise (Making 8 long pieces)

1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed cheddar cheese soup

1/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon chopped canned chipotle peppers or bottled chipotle hot pepper sauce (or to taste)

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Cooking Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; set aside.

2. Wrap a slice of bacon around each piece of chicken and place on the baking sheet. Bake about 20 minutes or until cooked through. Remove chicken from the oven. Preheat the broiler.

3. Meanwhile, in a saucepan, bring the soup, milk, chipotle pepper and Worcestershire sauce to a simmer over a medium heat. Turn off heat, cover to keep sauce warm.

4. Broil the chicken 4 to 5 inches from heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until the bacon is really sizzling. Serve chicken topped with cheese sauce.

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, chopped

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 stick unsalted butter, cut into pieces

6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/4 cups heavy cream, plus 2 tablespoons



Cooking Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon, stirring, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain well on paper towels. Into a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Cut in the butter, cheese, green onions, and pepper with a pastry blender or fork, and work just until it starts to form lumps and come together. Add the bacon. Add 1 1/4 cups of the cream and work just until it becomes a sticky dough, being careful not to overwork.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and pat until it comes together. Form into 2 large circles, about 7 inches in diameter and 3/4 inch thick and cut each into 8 wedges with a sharp knife. Transfer to baking sheet with a spatula, leaving 1/2-inch space between each wedge. Paint the tops of the wedges lightly with the remaining 2 tablespoons of cream and bake until golden brown, 22 to 23 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly on the baking sheet. Serve warm.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 16 scones

Recipe courtesy Emeril Lagasse, copyright MSLO, Inc., all rights reserved.

Ingredients

1 pound thick sliced bacon

2 cups half-and-half cream

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 pinch white sugar

2 cups vegetable oil for frying

Cooking Directions

Cut the bacon strips in half, and place into a shallow dish with the half-and-half, crisscrossing the bacon in a star pattern. Soak the bacon a minimum of 30 minutes, but no more than 2 hours. (This step helps reduce the curling of the bacon during frying and tenderizes it.)

Stir together the flour, salt, pepper, and sugar in another shallow dish until blended; set aside. When the bacon has finished soaking, remove it from the half-and-half, and shake off the excess. Press each piece into the flour mixture to coat, then set aside. If desired, you can place a sheet of wax paper between the rows of bacon once the plate is covered. However, the flour does a good job of keeping the bacon from sticking to each other.

Heat the vegetable oil in a deep skillet over medium-low heat. Fry the bacon in batches until browned and cooked to desired degree of crispness, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on a paper towel.

Recipe courtesy Allrecipes magazine 2014.

