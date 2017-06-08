Aldi issues recall of cashews for glass contamination

(Photo: etiennevoss, Custom)

(WHAS11) -- Aldi and Star Snacks have issued a voluntary recall on Southern Grove cashew halves and pieces with sea salt due to the potential presence of glass.

The cashews were sold in eight-ounce canisters at numerous Aldi stores. According to the brand, the cashews were sold in Indiana and Kentucky.

Affected products have best-by dates of Nov. 27, 2018 and Nov. 28, 2018.

No injuries related to the product have been reported.

Aldi urges anyone who has purchased the affected product to dispose of it immediately or return it to a store for a refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.

