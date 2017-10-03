6 ways maple is muscling out pumpkin spice

Starbucks logo outside (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2008 Getty Images)

Bye bye, pumpkin spice. Hellooo, maple.

If you haven't taken note, pumpkin spice which these days is in everything from lip balm, peanut butter and Febreze air freshener, is getting some competition from the sweet, amber substance probably best known for flavoring pancake syrup.

You can bet that restaurants and food makers want to see pumpkin spice's popularity replicated. Sales of pumpkin-flavored foods reached a record $414 million in sales in the year ending July 1, the consumer data company Nielsen found.

Maple could be on its way. According to Google Trends, maple-related searches have skyrocketed since Sept. 3.

Before you start raking leaves, get ready for these maple-licious contenders:

1. Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte

Starbucks — the company that made Americans go wild over the pumpkin spice latte, known as PSL to those in the know —is back this fall with another crisp-air limited time offer. The drink is made with espresso and steamed milk with notes of maple syrup and pecan. The Seattle-based chain's new fall latte — MPL, perhaps — is available while supplies last.

2. Dunkin' Donuts Maple Pecan Iced Coffee, and more ...

That other coffee giant Dunkin' Donuts isn't going to be left behind. The company is going full throttle on maple — not surprising considering the chain is headquartered in New England, where people take maple very seriously. In addition to the iced coffee, Dunkin' Donuts is serving up a Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. The coffee is available through mid-November and the sandwich, until the end of the year.

3. Chobani Maple Yogurt

Chobani helped usher in the era of Greek yogurt, so you can bet it's going to be on trend when it comes to popular fall tastes. The maple flavor began shipping in August — Before Labor Day? Gasp! — and is available through the end of October. Maple debuted last year. Chobani made a pumpkin play in 2014 and 2015.

4. Maple Ginger Noosa Mates

The Australian yogurt brand Noosa offers up an autumnal mix-in that comes with granola, candied ginger and gingersnap crumbles. "Flannel shirt sold separately," the company jokes. The flavor was introduced in July, but will be available all year round.

5. Einstein Bros. Bagels Maple Shmear

Nothing screams, "The weather is getting cooler," than stocking up on carbs. So, consider a bagel as the perfect way to get some maple in your diet. Einstein Bros. is selling the double-whipped cream cheese called the Maple Shmear all 12 months of the year.

6. Kettle Brand Maple Bacon Potato Chips

This snack food blends the smokiness of bacon, the sweetness of maple syrup and a punch of chili pepper. The flavor the company describes as "a nostalgic, comfort food combination" is available year round.

