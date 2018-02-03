50 states: 50 food capitals – who tops in Kentucky and Indiana?

(USA Today) - America is full of fun "capitals", from the "bicycle capital of the northwest" to the "weather capital of the world", and we found a place in each state that claims a food capital title. You can probably guess the potato capital and the cherry capital, but the homes of fruitcake, burgoo, and even ice cream, may surprise.

Of course, California is the king of food capitals, as a major agricultural destination. The state hosts the almond, broccoli, carrot, date, garlic, kiwi fruit, lima bean and raisin capitals. Four or five American cities vie for the strawberry capital title, and there are multiple chili and watermelon capitals.

Browse the list below for a capital claim to fame in each state and where you can try each local specialty.

ALABAMA - Dothan is called the Peanut Capital of the World for its largest agricultural export, and hosts the National Peanut Festival each November as the harvest concludes.

ALASKA - Ketchikan is the Salmon Capital of the World with five salmon species and prime salmon fishing from June to September. Disney Cruise Line guests can go fishing at the port.

ARIZONA - Yuma is the winter lettuce capital of North America. The city offers Field to Feast farm tours from January to March, in partnership with University of Arizona and Arizona Western College. See more information at visityuma.com.

ARKANSAS - Arkansas' Searcy County is the Chocolate Roll Capital of the World, hosting a Chocolate Roll Festival in Marshall in March, which includes the World Champion Chocolate Roll Contest. Try one at the Kenda Drive-in concession stand in Marshall, Ark.

CALIFORNIA - Fallbrookis the Avocado Capital of the World, known for avocado groves and the annual Avocado Festival in April

COLORADO - Dove Creek is known as the Pinto Bean Capital of the World. Adobe Milling bean has the trademark on special red and white pintos grown locally, called Anasazi Beans. Try the distinct flavor at Adobe Milling's headquarters, Dove Creek Sinclair or by ordering online.

CONNECTICUT - Connecticut's pizza capital, New Haven is known for its white clam pies. Try the famous version at Frank Pepe's.

DELAWARE - Delaware is the undisputed capital of scrapple, a poor man's dish made from pork scraps. Try scrapple sliders at Rapa Scrapple in Bridgeville or catch the Apple Scrapple Festival (also in Bridgeville) in October.

FLORIDA - In the Florida panhandle, Wewahitchka is the Tupelo Honey Capital of the World. The distinct taste of the rare, seasonal, raw honey is from Tupelo trees. Try Wewahitchka-based Smiley Honey by calling ahead and stopping by or ordering online at smileyhoney.com

GEORGIA - Claxton lays claim to the Fruitcake Capital of the World title, thanks to two local bakeries: Georgia Fruit Cake Co. and Claxton Bakery, Inc.

HAWAII - While Hawaii hasn't been a top pineapple producer in decades, the Dole Plantation is still a leading attraction in the state, and therefore Hawaii's pineapple capital. The Oahu property offers tours, gardens, a train ride, the world's largest maze, and of course pineapples for purchase.

IDAHO - Blackfoot is the Potato Capital of the World and home to the Idaho Potato Museum. Yes, there are potatoes to eat in the museum cafe.

ILLINOIS - Chicago may be the deep dish (and arguably hot dog) capital, but Illinois is also home to the Hog Capital of the World: Kewanee, the country's top hog producer. Held every September, Hog Days includes "the World's Largest Outdoor Pork Barbecue".

INDIANA - The Indiana Senate named Winchester the state's Sugar Cream Pie Capital in 2009. Try Indiana's official state pie, also known as Hoosier pie, at Wick's.

IOWA - Le Mars is known as the Ice Cream Capital of the World, and is home to the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor & Museum. The city has more than 50 ice cream sculptures to see.

KANSAS – Wellington is called the Wheat Capital of the World, and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau organized a Sumner County Wheat Capital of the World Tour with 10 stops in 2012. Today, visitors can catch the Kansas Wheat Festival in July.

KENTUCKY - Reuters called Owensboro the burgoo capital of the world in 2007, as the city is one of few places still serving the stew known for originating with mutton. Owensboro hosts the International Bar-B-Q Festival each May where visitors can try traditional burgoo (pictured) and mutton (Food Republic labeled the city the mutton capital of the world in 2012).

MAINE - Rockland claims the title Lobster Capital of the World. Try the famous seafood at the Maine Lobster Festival, held here in August. Tim Sullivan

MASSACHUSETTS – Middleborough is the Cranberry Capital of the World as the crop is its top industry and Ocean Spray Cranberries' headquarters is here. Visitors can see bogs or attend the Cranberry Harvest Celebration in nearby Wareham, Mass., over Columbus Day weekend.

MICHIGAN - Traverse City is America's Cherry Capital and hosts the National Cherry Festival each year over the 4th of July week.

MINNESOTA - Olivia is the Corn Capital of the World, a title designated by the state's senate in 1973. The city has celebrated with Olivia Corn Capital Days each July for 50 years.

MISSISSIPPI - Vardaman is the Sweet Potato Capital of the World for growing the crop. The town hosts the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival every November. courtesy of the Mississippi Development Authority

MISSOURI - With more than 17 restaurants serving breaded pork tenderloin (particularly sandwiches), St. Joe trademarked the Tenderloin Capital of the World title in March. Try it at Hi Ho Bar and Grill.

MONTANA - Fairfield is the self-proclaimed Malting Barley Capital of the World, and is the home of Busch Agricultural Resources. So you can try the barley in an Anheuser-Busch beer.

NEBRASKA – Lincoln is known as the steak capital of the world because of the state's beef industry. Try a beef entree at Billy's Restaurant.

NEVADA - Nevada isn't necessarily known for food capitals, but Las Vegas is undoubtedly the celebrity chef capital of the world with dozens of famous names lining the Strip. Dine at restaurants from Gordon Ramsay, Giada de Laurentiis, Nobu Matsuhisa, Thomas Keller, Guy Savoy and more stars, or catch many of them at the annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit food festival in May.

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New England's other maple capital (after Vermont), New Hampshire has more than 70 sugar houses. Visit Folsom's Sugar House in Chester, N.H., which has a shop full of local maple. products, during Maple Month or Maple Weekend in March. New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism

NEW JERSEY - One of several destinations claiming to be the Blueberry Capital of the World, NJ.com says Hammonton, N.J., is more accurately the "fresh blueberry capital of the world." Taste the local specialty at DiMeo Farms, which offers "organic, Non-GMO, Heirloom blueberries" and "u-pick blueberries on [a] 100-year-old family blueberry farm and blueberry plants nursery." courtesy of DiMeo Farms

NEW MEXICO - The Chile Capital of the World, Hatch, N.M., produces an abundance of New Mexican green chile, which is generically referred to as Hatch chile. Try it at the Hatch Chile Festival in September. Jayne Clark, USA TODAY

NEW YORK - Governor Andrew Cuomo named New York the Yogurt Capital of America in 2013, recognizing the state's first time topping domestic yogurt production. Try Greek yogurt at Chobani cafes in New York City's SoHo and Tribeca neighborhoods. courtesy of Chobani

NORTH CAROLINA - Winston-Salem is the Moravian Cookie capital with four makers on the city's historic culinary trail. Try the local specialty at Mrs. Hanes' Moravian Cookies in the suburb of Clemmons, N.C. The bakery has offered tours since 1990, and ships handmade cookies nationwide. J. Sinclair Photography, courtesy of Visit Winston-Salem

NORTH DAKOTA - Drayton is the Catfish Capital of the North with fishing tournaments on the Red River. Visit during Drayton Riverfest in July. courtesy of the North Dakota Department of Commerce

OHIO - Known as the Chili Capital of the World, Cincinnati has its own style of chili and hundreds of chili parlors. A few restaurants compete as the city's favorite maker, including Skyline Chili, where the signature “4-Way” equates to a plate of spaghetti covered with chili and beans, smothered with shredded cheddar cheese and served with a side of oyster crackers. A vegetarian version substitutes the meat chili with black beans and rice. Wendy Pramik, for USA TODAY

OKLAHOMA - President Truman called McLoud the Blackberry Capital of the World. Visit the McLoud Blackberry Festival around the 4th of July -- don't miss the baking contest. courtesy of the McLoud Chamber

OREGON - Oregon's Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce trademarked the city as the The Dungeness Crab Capital of the World in 2007. Try some fresh off local boats in dishes such as Fishwives Stew with Dungeness crab legs at Local Ocean Seafood, a fish house and market. Harmony Elizabeth

PENNSYLVANIA - New Castle claims to be the Hot Dog Capital of the World since Coney Island began serving its famous dogs here in the 1920s. courtesy of Visit Lawrence County

RHODE ISLAND - Narragansett is said to be the country's clam cake capital. Pair local clam cakes with Manhattan clam chowder at Monahan's Clam Shack By The Sea. Ashley Richer, courtesy of Monahan's

SOUTH CAROLINA - Actually a part of metro Augusta, Ga., Johnston, S.C., claims the Peach Capital of the World title as it produces more peaches than anywhere but California. Try the official state fruit at Sara's Fresh Market's three locations, which offer Titan Farms Peaches (the state's largest grower).

SOUTH DAKOTA - Known as a top pheasant-hunting destination, Aberdeen is the country's pheasant sandwich capital. The community served pheasant sandwiches to troops passing through in the 1940s. Today, volunteers and CVB staff members carry on that legacy by making pheasant sandwiches for pheasant hunters visiting from out of state annually, and the city hosted its first Pheasant Sandwich Shootout culinary competition this year. Visit in the third week of October during the annual pheasant opener to taste the tradition.

TENNESSEE - America's Cornbread Capital, South Pittsburg has hosted the National Cornbread Festival for more than 20 years each April. Will Kirk, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

TEXAS - San Saba is the self-proclaimed Pecan Capital of the World, contributing to the state's pecan industry. Try the local specialty at Alamo Pecan & Coffee Company.

UTAH - Utah consumes so much JELL-O that the official state snack is celebrated for a week every year. Salt Lake City farm, garden and museum Thanksgiving Point hosts the Jigglefest JELL-O food fight and Utah Foods Cook-Off with a JELL-O category of competition in July.

VERMONT - It's no secret that Vermont is the Maple Capital of America, producing the most maple domestically each year. Taste pure local maple at St. Albans' Vermont Maple Festival each April.

VIRGINIA - Virginia is the self-proclaimed Oyster Capital of the East Coast, thanks to its seven oyster regions. The Eastern Shore hosts three regions, which are highlighted at more than 70 restaurants, raw bars and seafood shacks. Here, Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery at Kings Creek serves Rockefeller-style oysters in Cape Charles.

WASHINGTON - Washington lays claim to the Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World, celebrating the specialty at the Sumner Rhubarb Pie Festival each summer.

WEST VIRGINIA - West Virginia is the Pepperoni Roll Capital of the World. Try them at The Country Club Bakery in Fairmont, which claims to make the original.

WISCONSIN - Wisconsin is of course America's cheese capital, but it's also home to the Frozen Custard Capital of the World, Milwaukee, due to a high concentration of custard stands. Try it at the original, Gilles Frozen Custard, which opened in 1938. courtesy of Gilles Frozen Custard

WYOMING - Home to the Chugwater Chili Corp., Chugwater has become the chili capital of Wyoming. The company was built on the Wyoming State Championship Chili Recipe in 1986, and offers award-winning blends and seasonings.

