FDNY gives two-wheel surprise to boy impaled by his bike

ABC News , WHAS 9:09 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

(ABC News) -- A New York City boy who suffered a wound after he was impaled by his bicycle handlebars has received a gift from the firefighters who came to his aid.
 
Tyreis Morris took a spill near his home in Laurelton, Queens, last Saturday and emergency responders arrived to the scene within minutes.
 
Firefighters from Ladder 158, Engine 311 found Tyreis with a portion of his bike jammed into his thigh, but the 9-year-old didn’t seem bothered.
 

"He was cool as a cucumber. He was very, very smooth," firefighter Brian Martin told ABC station WABC in New York.
 
Tyreis’s mom credits the firefighters for her son’s unusually calm demeanor.
 
"They did a beautiful job. A team effort," Donna Morris told WABC. "Everybody was pitching in and they were making him comfortable."
 
Her son required two stitches and on Tuesday he returned home to a surprise.
 
With his original wheels damaged during the rescue, the group of responding firefighters decided to go beyond the call of duty and buy him a new bicycle. The generosity wasn’t lost on Tyreis.
 
"I think they’re very nice, very generous and they deserve a million dollars each," the grateful boy said.

© 2017 ABC News


