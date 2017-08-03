WHAS
Toddler Ringing ‘End Of Chemo' Bell Will Make Your Heart Smile

With a superhero walk, a song and the ringing of a bell, a little girl whose cancer battle we've been following ended her chemotherapy.

WFMY 5:06 AM. EDT August 04, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It was a beautiful day Wednesday for a special little Tampa Bay girl battling leukemia. 

Emilie Meza has been undergoing treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.  She needed a bone marrow transplant, but a perfect match never came. So Emilie’s father, who was half a match, became her donor.

On Wednesday, Emilie celebrated her final chemotherapy treatment, complete with a superhero walk down the hall, a song from the John Hopkins All Children’s staff and the ceremonial ringing of the bell.

The family points out that there is still a long road ahead, but putting chemo behind her is a major step to moving on with her life.

There’s a GoFundMe page for Emilie’s treatment and an Amazon wish list.     

And you can help save someone’s life by getting on the ‘Be the Match’ bone marrow registry. 
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


