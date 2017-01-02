Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years

Adaline and Emma aren't your average twins. Adaline was born at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, and Emma was born at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017, entering the world just four minutes apart but in two different years.

“That's definitely rare, I've never even heard of it,” said their mother, Adonna Decker.

Their parents, Adonna and Trey Decker say they can't believe their babies won't share a birthday especially since they both do. Adonna was born on the same day as her brother, but five years later, and Trey shares a birthday with his identical twin.

“Me and my brother are so close. We do everything together,” said Trey Decker.

Twins run in the Decker family, but Trey says he was shocked to find out Adonna was pregnant with two babies. He thought twins skipped a generation, it was the first of what's been months of surprises for the Elizabethtown couple.

The girls came at 33 weeks, four weeks earlier than expected.

“Shocked, wasn't expecting them that quick,” said Adonna Decker.

With Adaline weighing just one ounce more than her younger sister, this set of twins is already off to a competitive start.

“It's going to be interesting, to see which one fights for what,” said Adonna Decker.

The new parents admit they're a little nervous, unsure of exactly what to expect. But they do know how they'll handle the birthday issue, two babies but one big bash.

“I say just one big party, right on New Year’s,” said Trey Decker.

Adaline and Emma were born at Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville. It’s still too early for the nurses to determine if the two are identical or fraternal twins.