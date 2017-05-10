Double the joy for my first Mother's Day

Brooke with twins, Harper and Logan (Photo: Brooke Hasch)

Double the feedings, double the diapers. It's as they say, double the fun, right?

I had twins 5 months ago this week, a beautiful baby boy and girl. They were beyond anything I'd dreamed. Looking back as my first Mother's Day approaches, it's truly amazing how quickly your life changes.

We don't have twins in our family. But now, I couldn't imagine it any other way.

We told our parents on a surprise trip home to St. Louis last June, a belated Mother's Day gift for my mom. She never saw it coming.

She clapped her hands to her mouth when she found out I was pregnant and then clutched her chest when she saw the ultrasound, reading 'Baby A' and 'Baby B.'

A few weeks later, the twins made their official television debut during the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Kentuckiana.

From that point on, my baby bump was on display, growing week by week, until I hit 37.

"It's about 5:45 on a Wednesday, December 7. Your birthday," you hear me say into the camera while in the Labor and Delivery unit.

Harper and Logan were born about 30 seconds apart at 6:22 and 6:23 a.m. at Baptist East Hospital. My entire experience there was amazing.

You can't really prepare for motherhood. Everyone tells you that. When they're waking up at 2 in the morning and then at 4 and 6, you just do it. Then, over time it becomes a natural thing.

Some first-time parents want their space the first few days. I was not that parent.

My mom was here for the first nine days being home. She stayed overnight at the hospital the night before we left. She cooked dinner every night. She watched the babies in the morning so we could go back to sleep. The list goes on. My dad was a huge help, too. I could not have done it without them. I cried like a baby when they drove away.

Having these twins, it really has given me a greater appreciation for all moms out there, especially mine. You know how moms are always telling you that you're going to get payback one day with your own kids? I hope I don't because I know how I was.

It truly is an amazing thing to be a mom. Walking in the room after they haven't been with you for a while and seeing their faces light up. They just look at you with the biggest smile. It doesn't matter how tired you are in that moment, that look changes everything.

My husband has been the biggest help. He hates being called a helper. I wouldn't have been able to do it without him. Especially with two, Mommy can't be the only one to get up. She can't be the only one to feed them. Daddy is right next to her.

They just started solid food in the last month, so instead of our wine corner in the kitchen, it's now sweet potatoes, green beans, and carrots. Peas are at the bottom of that list, but we are big eaters.

Double the food, the formula and definitely double the diapers, especially during that first month. We were getting boxes of 172 diapers. A week went by and we were back.

It's not the easiest juggling your job, your kids and your husband. Of course, having a full-time job that starts at 4 a.m. doesn't make it any easier. You get home. They're ready to eat. They're ready to play. There's no nap in it for you. There's a lot of time that goes into it and I wouldn't change it for the world. But we're definitely calling the grandparents every weekend, sometimes on weeknights, to say, 'hey, you want some visitors?' More than anything, it's an extra set of arms so Mom and Dad get a break, but I don't hear any complaints.

It's so much fun watching them reach milestones, as much as I secretly want them to stay little. I found myself crying in the nursery, putting away their newborn clothes last week. Will I ever get these out again?

We're five months this week. Logan just turned over for the first time a few days ago. Both front to back and back to front.

It's just the greatest gift we could've been given and we're so fortunate that our prayers were answered because I know so many people who are still waiting.

And if two weren't enough, I always get asked, if we're going to have more.

I turned to my husband and asked if he wanted to answer. "We'll see," he said.

To be continued.

