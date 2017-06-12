Do you know the history of Flag Day?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Each year, the country celebrates this national holiday with speeches, miniature flags, and beautiful renditions of the national anthem. But, where did this holiday come from? And why? Well, wonder no more.
Here's a history of the holiday, as provided by the very first state, Delaware:
1885
In 1885, school teacher BJ Cigrand encouraged his students to observe June 14 as the 'Flag Birthday' in Waubeka, Wisconsin. Throughout the years, he sent several proposals to Congress to have the day recognized.
1889
Then, in 1889, George Bolch, a kindergarten teacher for impoverished students in New York, planned Flag Day exercises. Bolch inspired the New York Board of Education and his ceremonies were adopted thereafter.
