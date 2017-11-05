Demetria Obilor responds to the haters: "This is how I was born."
'Some people have a problem with my shape and the way that I look on television. Just taking a moment to address that and show love to all of the ppl who show love to me. Including Chance The Rapper! You all are appreciated'
KGW 7:59 AM. EST November 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Bevin calls for resignations of leaders involved in…Nov. 4, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
Police search for driver after pedestrian fatally…Nov. 4, 2017, 8:37 p.m.
-
Rep. Hoover says 'he won't quit', says Bevin is…Nov. 4, 2017, 8:43 p.m.