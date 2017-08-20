Community helps man arrested after leaving kids home alone to go to work

Victor King (Photo: Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Community members are banding together to help a North Carolina man accused of leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.

Victor King, 30, told ABCNews that a kind stranger, who saw his story, bailed him out after he was arrested on Tuesday and he is now back at work.

King was charged with child abuse for allegedly leaving the kids, all under age 8, while he went to work to help pay for his sick wife’s medical bills.

King reportedly told a judge on Wednesday that his wife was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer and that he had to work to support her and his children. King claims he left them in the care of a neighbor, who then left the children alone. He works at a nearby Chipotle, reports said.

A woman who called 911 to report that the children were home alone for a second day said she had offered King help finding a babysitter and he refused it, according to the station.

The judge kept King’s bail at $25,000 after a prosecutor reportedly cited a prior conviction for child cruelty in 2011.

Many have still donated to a GoFundMe started for the family started by a local teacher. It has raised more than $7,000.

“We just need to help support this man who is working so hard. As a divorced single parent, it's beyond tough managing home and work,” Rikki Hilliard wrote on the fundraiser. “It takes a village to raise a child. Please let this man know that his efforts are not in vain.”

Inside Edition