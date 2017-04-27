Man returns from deployment, surprises brother at Louisville school

JCPS tweeted the beautiful moment between two brothers on April 27. (Photo: JCPS Twitter)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A beautiful moment, between two Kentucky brothers, was caught on camera on April 27 at Jefferson County Public Schools’ Crosby Middle School.

Joshua Brit recently returned after a three-year deployment with the US Navy.

Birt walked into his brother’s class and you can tell his brother is a little shocked. After Birt says hello, he asks his brother for a hug.

The classroom then bursts into clapping. Click here to see the video.

WATCH: Great moment captured today at @CrosbyMiddle as Joshua Birt of the #USNavy surprises his brother Spencer after a 3-year deployment!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ic57IKkG7i — JCPS (@JCPSKY) April 27, 2017

