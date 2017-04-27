WHAS
Close

Man returns from deployment, surprises brother at Louisville school

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 5:24 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A beautiful moment, between two Kentucky brothers, was caught on camera on April 27 at Jefferson County Public Schools’ Crosby Middle School.

Joshua Brit recently returned after a three-year deployment with the US Navy.

Birt walked into his brother’s class and you can tell his brother is a little shocked. After Birt says hello, he asks his brother for a hug.

The classroom then bursts into clapping. Click here to see the video.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories