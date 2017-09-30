Bridge Builders Benefit Concert honors veterans

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UofL players react to Padgett as acting head coach
-
HS GameTime Game of the Week: St. X vs. Trinity
-
What is Pitino's Role?
-
UofL names David Padgett at acting head basketball coach
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
Kaitlynn's Friday night forecast 9/29/17
-
Terry Meiners talks about Rick Pitino
-
Interim coach speculation and Pitino text
-
A local man is facing 60 years for road rage
-
Pitino's future in question?
More Stories
-
Man wanted in bank robberySep 30, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
UofL players react to Padgett as acting head coachSep 29, 2017, 10:56 p.m.
-
Whole Foods says customer payment information was hackedSep 29, 2017, 11:01 p.m.