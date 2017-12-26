Bridal shop, charity team up to help military women have wedding of their dreams

(Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

(INSIDE EDITION) -- A New York City-based wedding dress shop has teamed up with a national charity to help women serving in the U.S. armed forces take the stress out of wedding planning and look like princesses for their big day.

Susan Rooks is one of the special women. She recently returned from a tour in Afghanistan with the Army Reserve, where she was required to wear a uniform every day.

"For the past 9 months I’ve looked like a boy, so I’m really excited to get all pretty,” she told Inside Edition. “It’s really different, actually feeling like a girl for once, and not just one of the guys.”

Last-minute deployments and financial restraints can make organizing and paying for a wedding nearly impossible for military couples.

In New York City, the wedding dress shop Bridal Reflections works with the non-profit Brides Across America to provide military brides with free wedding gowns.

Holly Urban is a senior medical officer in the Navy and has served two tours overseas.

“It's just wonderful that people think of people that are serving the country and willing to do this for us,” Urban told Inside Edition.

Inside Edition was there as five different brides tried on their dream wedding gowns, which retail for up to $10,000 each.

“I had no idea really how expensive these dresses really are, it's crazy expensive for one day, so this is really a luxury to be able to be here and to be able to get this dress,” Valerie, another soldier, told Inside Edition.

Inside Edition