Boy with cerebral palsy walks for the first time after stranger's kindness

Luis Tamarez used a wheelchair to get around, but that was before a substitute teacher at North Main Elementary in New Jersey, Yorel Browne, had a conversation about the preschooler with a stranger.

The chance encounter happened as Browne was working as an Uber driver. After sharing young Luis' story, the donated $500 to get the boy an Upsee mobility device.

"I don’t have the words to say. It’s amazing,” Luis' mom, Esmarlin Núñez Ramos, told InsideEdition.com.

Ramos said that the 4-year-old’s teacher, Amy Cutler, had been researching the device and was planning to start a GoFundMe, but before she could, her co-worker met Jim Burke in his Uber.

"I'm telling this story of how great this kid was... who has a disability and is so enthused to help himself," Browne told ABC. "He said, 'Wait a minute, you don't have to do a fundraiser, I will write a check to cover this device.' We brought the gentleman to the school. He wrote a check for $500."

The device is a harness that attaches to another person and Luis to stand upright and walk with assistance from that person.

Burke told them he donated the money because he was in the "right place, at the right time."

"It was a no-brainer. It touched me," Burke said. "It didn't even take a split second. It was a very easy decision."

Ramos said the moment was amazing.

She explained that she hadn’t always had help with Luis, as she moved to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic when he was three years old.

It wasn’t until last year when she moved to New Jersey that he started receiving the therapy he needed.

Ramos said he loves the device and always wants to walk around in it.

“He’s more confident. He’s been practicing walking most of the time,” Ramos told InsideEdition.com.

