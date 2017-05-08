Bodybuilder, 73, still winning contests

Robert Stonewall Jackson (Photo: Custom)

INSIDE EDITION -- We should all be as fit as 73-year-old Robert “Stonewall” Jackson.

He’s buffed and bulked and still winning body-building competitions when many folks his age are in poor health and nursing homes.

On April 8, his birthday, he took first place in two divisions at competition in Fort Worth.

He’s been lifting weights and posing in contests for more than four decades.

“The more I do it, the more I want to do,” he told InsideEdition.com Monday from his Texas home, where he is raising two grandchildren, Nasjah, 6, and 7-year-old Prince.

Until last year, he could lift 450 pounds.

“You get this old, I’m not supposed to be lifting that much,” he says, and then cracks himself up laughing. “I keep going. I lift weights, but not like I used to.”

His life, he says, has been a good one.

He’s certainly looked good for nearly all of it. And he’s experienced extreme highs and some devastating lows.

He played professional football, for the Oakland Raiders, in the 1960s, competing in 1968’s Super Bowl II against Green Bay (they won, 33 to 14).

But he was drafted by the U.S. Army in that same year and shipped off to Vietnam, ending his professional career and beginning a fondness for marijuana with occasional sprinkles of heroin and cocaine.

Back in the States, he was busted on a drug conspiracy charge and served seven years in prison, he says.

On in inside, he came to his senses. He began working with fellow inmates, helping them exercise their bodies and encouraging them to discuss their problems with him.

When he got out, he became a gym rat. He asked a lot of training questions, he said. Someone told him he’d make a good body builder.

So he started weight training. He entered competition. He began winning them.

“I stuck with it for four decades,” he said. “The more I do it, the more I want to do.”

His motivation, he says, comes from people telling him he looks fantastic.

“I feel good about it,” he said.

But he doesn’t let it go to his head. “I don’t hang around with too much with women,” he says. “I got my grandkids. I hang around with one lady, but we’re just friends. She doesn’t like it when I’m out of her sight,” he said, and laughs again.

He gets up early – sometimes as early as 2 a.m., and starts his workout. Some cardio, walking the treadmill, working the elliptical machine, then on to weights, he said.

He takes his grandkids to school and then he goes back to working out.

“I can’t sit still,” he said. “The older I get, the more ‘up’ I want to be.”

He has some health problems. His knees aren’t what they used to be. He can’t life heavy weights anymore.

“I put it like this here – some mornings if I don’t feel like working out, I just go in and start working out. Then I feel good. When I don’t work out, I don’t feel too good.”

And every day, he says, he feels glad just to be here.

Inside Edition