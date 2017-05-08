Birthday party on airplane brings people together

Woman passes out goodie bags for her birthday on flight (Photo: @carriegraceshop)

RALEIGH, NC (USA TODAY) -- Carrie-Grace McQuaid aims to spread kindness every day of her life, no exceptions.

The day before her birthday, McQuaid had to fly for work. She decided to celebrate by handing out goodie bags to crew members and passengers on her flight.

After getting the airline’s permission to distribute the items, she wrapped 185 bags and prepared hand-written thank you notes for the pilot and crew.

On the flight, McQuaid handed out each bag, connecting with each person as she offered up the sweet treat.

USA Today spoke to McQuaid who shares her thought process:

“My birthday wish every year is for more kindness in the world.

I feel like every time I read a news story, it's always something negative. The world could always use more positivity and I had never been on a flight before where I had gotten goodies. So I thought this would be a fun way to celebrate my birthday, and it's a great way to love on people too!

I wanted to love on everyone on my flight, but also ask them to pay it forward since my wish was to have kindness spread far and wide.

After I passed out my goodies, the lady behind me hugged me real tight and told me this was her favorite flight of her entire life thanks to me. As people were getting off the flight, they high fived me, shook my hand, wished me the happiest of birthdays, and thanked me for being the good in the world.

One flight attendant squeezed me really tight and thanked me for the handwritten card I had given to the crew, which made me wonder how often flight attendants go without getting thanked for doing this job well. Another flight attendant told me he had never seen this much kindness on a flight before.

I literally had to hold back tears as I was getting off the plane myself, because the kindness went full circle within that one flight. You could feel the love towards one another on that plane after I passed out the goodie bags. I felt super celebrated by strangers as they sang me happy birthday and wished me happiness.

I got the opportunity to look at each person in the eyes as I handed out the goodie bags. We live in such a disconnected time, so it brought so much joy to be able to acknowledge every human being on the plane.

My heartbeat is this: If you are looking for bad news you'll find it because it's all around us. If you want to find good news, then be it. Be the good news that the world needs.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM