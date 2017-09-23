Barre by the Bridge event raises breast cancer awareness

Barre by The Bridge is a fun outdoor workout event set for October 4th at the foot of the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville. The cost to participate is $20 and funds raised will support Twisted Pink, a non-profit  organization aimed at providing research to find a cure for metastatic breast cancer, or stage four breast cancer. To register, head to beyoufitness.com or twistedpink.org .

WHAS 9:53 AM. EDT September 23, 2017

