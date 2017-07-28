Art showcase to help children with autism Saturday

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – On Saturday, you have the opportunity to look and maybe buy art made by autistic children who are raising money to help others with the same mental condition.

The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning is hosting an Art Showcase and Fundraiser Saturday highlighting Louisville artists like Chimel Ford, he loves to paint logos.

The money raised from donated paintings like his will go toward a new free summer art camp for children with autism in 2018.

The Art Showcase & Fundraiser is Saturday at Studio Works on Eastern Parkway from three until five. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the door.

