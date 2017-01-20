Alley, burned dog, found and saved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Council Members spoke out Friday on an issue that almost cost a dog her life. City employees discovered a puppy in a pile of debris, behind vacant homes on Wednesday. Doctors said if she hadn’t been discovered, she could have died.

The Kentucky Humane Society vet said the puppy has a promising prognosis now, but it was only days ago that she was treading on the edge of an infection that could have killed her.

Dr. Emily Bewley said, "It’s pretty difficult knowing that somebody did it to her, knowing that it most likely wasn't an accident."

Bewley, with the Kentucky Humane Society, has been working on the dog, named Alley, since she was brought it.

When she was brought in, her back legs were bare with what doctors said is chemical burns, and her face and neck were covered with tar.

It’s believed she'd been in the alley with her injuries for more than a week.

"This is a wake-up call,” Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green said.

When officers went back to the scene to find out more about what happened to the dog, they found most homes on the block are abandoned or vacant.

It’s not a new problem in the Parkland neighborhood but Green said it’s a problem that needs attention now more than ever before.

"They can be havens for crime, dangerous places where drug needles are found and so I think that this case is just another example about why we need to really tackle this issue of vacant and abandoned properties and not just try to say out of sight, out of mind,” Green said.

She said the change needs to start at the state level and will grow with local support.

Green said, while it is devastating to hear about Alley's story, it could be the story that sparks the change she hopes to see.

"We can take this situation as an opportunity to learn and an opportunity to move on this issue,” Green said.

Alley will require around the clock medical attention for the next month. Bewley said if her leg does not improve, it may need to be amputated.

