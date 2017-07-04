KY horse owners want more firework regulations after horses injured (Photo: whas11)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky horse owners are taking a stand in hopes of tightening firework regulations here and across the country. This comes after several horses have been injured while reacting to fireworks, and the holiday night has not even happened.

Inside the Team Aloha Stables’ barn, a fan and TV are powered on, a radio plays near the horses kept outside. All of these noise makers are in place, in preparation for Fourth of July night.

"We will stuff cotton in their ears, we will do everything so they can’t hear or see,” Wendy Winstead, owner of Team Aloha Stables, said.

Winstead and her staff spent Tuesday prepping their horses for another night of terror.

"We've got horses injured, broken legs, broken necks, were having to euthanize some. Even horses in stalls, as I had one trying to climb and get out to get away from it,” Winstead said.

She said the problem is fireworks. The ones her neighbors set off this weekend were so disturbing her horses broke through the fence trying to escape them.

"They were so big and loud that it got my horses running and mares and foals were screaming. They were terrorized basically,” Winstead said, “"They are fight or flight animals. They don’t know how to fight it. They don't understand; therefore they are going to start running."

In Shelby County, fireworks are legal. The only regulation is they must be 200 feet from any building.

But Winstead said she and other horse owners want to change that. She said, "I’m not saying get rid of fireworks. I'm saying get rid of the big stuff."

It’s a movement starting with a petition, which asks legislators and law enforcement to consider the impact fireworks have on horses and other farm animals and better regulate them.

"I’m as patriotic as anybody else. I love the Fourth of July and what it stands for. That’s why were American strong. But something has to be done,” Winstead said.

Learn more Team Aloha Stables and the movement, here.

