Critically endangered black rhino baby born at Cincinnati Zoo

(Cincinnati.com) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has a new baby black rhino, Kendi.

Mom Seyia gave birth to the calf on Monday.

The staff voted to name the calf Kendi, which means “the loved one” in Swahili.

It's the first baby black rhino at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1999. Before then, 16 black rhino calves have been born there.

Dad Faru came to Cincinnati two years ago from Atlanta, where he sired one calf, as a potential mate for Seyia. A breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), which manages zoo populations, sparked the move.

Black rhinos are critically endangered, with poaching and habitat loss cited as among the threats to the species. Fewer than 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world, and approximately 115 live in North American Zoos and are managed by the SSP.

One of the oldest known species of mammals, black rhinos are native to Eastern and Central Africa and weigh between 1,760 and 3,080 pounds as adults. Newborn calves, born after a 15-month gestation period, weigh between 73 and 121 pounds.

Scientists at the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) have been studying black rhinos, including health issues, mating behavior and hormones.

