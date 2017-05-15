200 pound bear locks self in car, honks horn for help

(Photo: Roanoke County, Va. Police Department Facebook page)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. -- A black bear was just trying to get to some treats inside a car when things got complicated.

That 200 pound creature turned out to be a black bear. Luckily for him, he found a way to get the owners' attention - at around 5 a.m. Roanoke, Va. police said the bear was sniffing out food when it entered the car.

Then the car closed behind him. When the horn sounded, the owners came out to find the unusual surprise and then called 911.

Ultimately, the officers managed to open the back door allowing the bear to escape into the woods. There was only minor damage to the vehicle police said.

Officer Thayer, who responded to the scene, offered some words of wisdom for those who have a car: "Always lock your car doors. It's not just thieves that break into your cars."

