Analyzing Derby ticket prices

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Goshen nature preserve damaged by tornado
-
First Alert StormTeam: Sunday forecast
-
Comedian Jeanne Robertson breaks our funny bones
-
Boat sinking after sustaining storm damage
-
Doctor and patient run miniMarathon together
-
Shively shooting body cam footage released
-
Weather causes trouble for Saturday Derby Festival events
-
Operation Ice Breaker leads to 41 arrests
-
Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction
-
Is a woman allowed to breast feed her baby anywhere?
More Stories
-
Immigrant workers fear deportation at Churchill DownsApr 30, 2017, 10:29 a.m.
-
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve battered by tornadoApr 29, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
-
Man shot, killed in Limerick neighborhood overnightApr 30, 2017, 9:04 a.m.