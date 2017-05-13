Alabama cop buys groceries for mom caught stealing food for infant

Sheena Davenport and Officer Katrina Culbreath (Photo: Inside Edition / Sheena Davenport, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- An Alabama teenage mother received a special gift from a police officer after she stole groceries last year in order to feed her family.

Sheena Davenport, 18, and her family fell on hard times and decided to steal from a local store's buffet in order to eat for the next few days. Davenport said she had her infant daughter Skylar in mind.

“We were struggling. This is our first time ever being out on our own, me and my boyfriend. His job wasn’t making enough at the time,” Davenport told InsideEdition.com. “It was dinner time and we had gone to Walmart to see what we could get. It ended up not being enough and we needed dinner for the next two nights.”

But, on their way out, the couple was caught with the hot food they'd taken and were both arrested.

“I had never been in trouble before. I had never done anything like that. I was scared,” Davenport said.

Last Monday, Davenport went to plead guilty to theft in the fourth degree, but what she wasn’t expecting was a kind-hearted police officer to change the day around.

Officer Katrina Culbreath, of the Dothan Police Department, was in the court room during the hearing and asked Davenport why she'd resorted to stealing.

“I told her it was for my daughter. She told me to meet her outside after court was done,” Davenport said. “She told me to get into my car and follow her patrol car. We ended up at the grocery store. I started crying. I realized she was going to buy food for me and my family.”

Davenport said Culbreath paid for $130 worth of groceries for her family.

“I felt so grateful that she was sent to help me. I started crying. I felt someone was looking out for me and my little family. I kept hugging her,” Davenport said.

Since Culbreath's the selfless gesture, Davenport said the two have kept in touch daily.

“There’s still good people out in the world and officers are still here to protect and serve. We are totally blessed by it,” Davenport said.

