9-year-old with terminal cancer asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas

PHOTO: Jacob Thompson, who is is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma, will be celebrating a two-day Christmas holiday with his family at the hospital this November. (Tara Artinyan) (Photo: Tara Artinyan)

A boy and his family are wishing for cards from people around the world in honor of his favorite holiday of Christmas.

Jacob Thompson, 9, is fighting cancer at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

When doctors told his mother he had a month to live, Jacob's family began asking people on Facebook to send him cards so he can celebrate his last Christmas early.

Soon, Jacob had received 100 cards.

“It really showed him that the world is good and that there are a lot of people thinking of him,” mom Michelle Simard told ABC News. "He's been getting some handmade cards from other children on the floor and slowly getting stuff from the public. He's been very smiley. It's really lit up his face to see everybody's support."

Jacob's dad, Roger Guay, said, "He smiles and does his nose scrunch it brightens his day -- just by opening a card, it's wonderful."

Jacob was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in February 2014 when he was 5 years old.

In early October, Jacob entered hospice care.

"We were speaking with the medical doctors about if we had time [with him] for the holidays and what the plan was," Simard said. "The idea came about -- 'Why dont we bring the holidays to us?' This way, we know it's going to happen and give our family time with him for Chrismas."

To “fast forward” to the holidays, Jacob's mom and stepmom requested Christmas cards from people through Facebook.

Jacob began receiving handmade cards, electronic cards and gifts from strangers in Maine. Simard anticipates more cards will be sent from people living in Europe, Australia and Antarctica, she said.

"The outpouring has made my heart very full and very happy," said Tara Artinyan, Jacob's stepmother. "Given his short time, it's amazing that people are trying to get him through this."

Jacob’s family will be celebrating a two-day, early Christmas with him at the hospital this month. They are also asking for people to upload videos of their families or friends singing holiday carols to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital's Facebook page.



If you'd like to send a card to Jacob, please mail to:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102

