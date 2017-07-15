3rd annual Taste of Independents

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New information in deadly Bowling Green crash
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: July 14, 2017
-
Charlestown teacher killed in crash
-
An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
Healthcare fraudsters busted
-
Aerials of neighborhood feud
-
Veteran stuntman dies in Coweta Co. during 'Walking Dead' filming
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
MenMissingPA
More Stories
-
Community raises money for man fighting tumorJul 15, 2017, 8:31 a.m.
-
Deadly crash closes I-265W at S.R. 62 in Clark Co., Ind.Jul 14, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Jennifer Lawrence holds Power of One Gala at FrazierJul 15, 2017, 8:33 a.m.