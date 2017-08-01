150-pound Oklahoma University stadium cake for groom goes viral

PHOTO: Bride Caddie Protor and groom Samuel Cox cut the cake on their wedding day. (Carly Farmer/CJF Photography) (Photo: ABC)

ABC News ) -- A massive 150-pound Oklahoma University football stadium cake made for groom Samuel Cox on his wedding day has gone viral.

Frosted Art Bakery and Studio in Dallas said they created the masterpiece using 60 pounds of fondant.

“If no one else will touch it, we’ll get it. We’re pretty known for doing anything big and giant,” baker Bronwen Weber told ABC News of the epic cake, adding she is “still tired” from working on it all week.

Bride Caddie Proctor is the granddaughter of a famous former OU football coach, Bobby Proctor.

PHOTO: This massive 150-pound Oklahoma University football stadium cake made for a groom on his wedding day has gone viral. (Carly Farmer/CJF Photography) (Photo: ABC)

“He was the legendary defensive back coach under Barry Switzer, who was an extremely well-regarded coach from the 70s and 80s,” said the groom’s proud mom, Nancy Cox.

The newlyweds, who are currently honeymooning in Thailand, met after an OU football game. Both are die hard fans of the team.

“They met after the game on November 17, 2013, which was the OU/Iowa game, which is the one that was on the cake,” said Cox.

PHOTO: This massive 150-pound Oklahoma University football stadium cake made for a groom on his wedding day has gone viral. (Carly Farmer/CJF Photography) (Photo: ABC)

Weber transported the cake replica of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a giant homemade box and positioned it over dry ice to keep it fresh for the four-hour drive north to Norman, Oklahoma, where the wedding was held.

PHOTO: This massive 150-pound Oklahoma University football stadium cake made for a groom on his wedding day has gone viral. (Carly Farmer/CJF Photography) (Photo: ABC)

Tisha Pinder, who was part of the catering staff for the wedding, posted photos of the cake to her Facebook page, where they’ve gone viral with nearly 8,000 shares.



The grooms cake at the wedding I'm working 😲. I did not make this cake. I work for University Catering at OU and only... Posted by Tisha Fatimah Pinder on Saturday, July 29, 2017

© 2017 ABC News