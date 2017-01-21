'Hidden Figures' sparks GoFundMe campaigns

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Town council fights to remove police chief
-
Family stands tall after multiple tragedies
-
Wedding photographer arrested in Floyd Co.
-
Classmate reflects on time with Pence
-
Rally to Move Forward in Louisville
-
Exclusive: Jones' side of the story
-
Campbellsville Police investigating after homes shot
-
The Proffitt Report: VA hospital commentary
-
Marches & rallies planned for Saturday
-
7 day forecast 1/20
More Stories
-
Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's MarchJan 20, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Police: About 100 pounds of marijuana found in homeJan 21, 2017, 8:07 a.m.
-
'Rally to Move Forward' set for Saturday morning in…Jan 20, 2017, 11:36 p.m.