WATCH: Obama & Richard Branson face off on the water

(Photo: Jack Brockway/Virgin.com) (Photo: Jack Brockway)

Former President Obama appears to be enjoying life as a private citizen.

In an article published to Virgin's website, Richard Branson said, "it was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands for a complete break after Barack finished his second term as President and the family left the White House."

According to Branson, before Obama became President he was surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he returned to shore the head of his security team told him, "This will be the last time you surf for eight years."

Obama has taken no time to return to the water, with a little competition from the business magnate.

Branson challenged the former President to a friendly learning contest with Obama kitesurfing and Branson learning how to foil board.

Challenged @barackobama to a kitesurf vs foilboard learning contest – here’s what happened https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/wEGSjL2TAr — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017

"So it was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf," Branson said. "So we decided to set up a friendly challenge: could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard?"

While the competition was deemed "friendly," both appear to be dedicated to learning the sport. In the end, Branson deemed himself the winner by flying 50m over Obama's 0m.





